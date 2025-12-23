The United States is looking for reasons to accelerate the modernization of its own nuclear forces, says Lin Jian

Lin Jian (Photo: Jessica Lee / EPA)

China has called on the United States to fulfill its nuclear disarmament commitments after a draft Pentagon report claimed that Beijing has deployed more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles at sites near the Mongolian border and is unwilling to negotiate arms control. About reported Reuters.

"As the superpower with the largest nuclear arsenal, the most urgent task for the United States is to fulfill in good faith its special and priority nuclear disarmament obligations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jain said at a briefing.

He added that the United States should "significantly reduce its nuclear arsenal to create conditions for other nuclear powers to join the process of nuclear disarmament."

In a draft report seen by Reuters, the Pentagon said that China may have deployed more than 100 DF-31 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles in three mines near Mongolia. The Chicago-based nonprofit organization Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said China is expanding and modernizing its arsenal faster than any other nuclear power.

"We continue to see no willingness on the part of Beijing to hold such events or comprehensive discussions on arms control," the report says.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that he is working on a denuclearization plan with China and Russia.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that he was not aware of the Pentagon report, but noted that "similar hype" had been observed by the United States before.

"The goal is to find excuses to accelerate the modernization of their own nuclear forces and actions that undermine global strategic stability," Lin added.

The article says that China is on track to have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030. At the same time, the United States has approximately 5,177 nuclear warheads.

"China firmly adheres to the no-first-use policy and maintains a nuclear self-defense strategy. China is not involved in a nuclear arms race with any country," Lin said.

On October 30, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing of American nuclear weapons. This happened after Russia tested the weapon, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

About the first missile test Newsweek reported on November 3. The launch was planned as part of the so-called "Trump Nuclear Exercise."