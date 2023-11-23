EU agrees to replenish Hungary's funds with 900M euros in exchange for aid to Ukraine

The executive bodies of the European Union approved on Thursday advance payments of 900 million euros within the framework of the previously frozen funds to support the economy of Hungary. In this way, the EU is trying to convince the Prime Minister of the country, Viktor Orbán, to withdraw his objections to aid to Ukraine, writes Reuters.

Earlier, the European Commission excluded Hungary from the economic stimulus program to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic due to signs of corruption and the retreat of the Orbán government from the principles of democracy.

After that, Hungary imposed a de facto veto on the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with economic aid in the amount of 50 billion euros until 2027 and the start of negotiations with Kyiv on joining the European Union.

Orbán's government also blocked the EU's plan for military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion euros and opposed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

Currently, it is not known whether Hungary has made a commitment to the European Union to lift the veto after the unfreezing of funding from the EU.

On Monday, as part of the campaign for elections to the European Parliament, the Hungarian government placed "shameful" billboards across the country with the image of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the son of the American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.

On Wednesday, Orbán threatened to block all European Union aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's future accession to the bloc, if EU leaders do not agree to review their strategy for supporting Ukraine.

On the same day, a draft law was submitted to the Hungarian Parliament on the creation of the State Agency for the Protection of Sovereignty, which should detect and stop "foreign attempts to influence politics." In his speeches, Orbán states that the main purpose of his work as prime minister is to protect Hungary's sovereignty from the encroachments on the part of the European Union.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The issue of the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be decided in December at the EU summit. This decision requires the unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

On November 10, Orban stated that Hungary has a "clear stance" – there should be no negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

