Ferry sinks near Bali: four dead and dozens missing – photos

Out of 65 people on board the sunken ship in Indonesia, 29 were rescued. Four more people died. The search operation continues

Search operation in the area where the ferry capsized (Photo: EPA / Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency)

Late in the evening of July 2, a ferry with 65 people on board sank near the resort island of Bali in Indonesia. This was reported by Associated Press with reference to the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving the port of Ketapang in Banyuwangi, East Java. The vessel was heading to the port of Gilimanuk in Bali.

Nine boats, including two tugboats and two inflatable boats, as well as local fishermen and people on the shore took part in the search operations.

Strong waves up to two meters high and darkness hampered the work overnight, but a rescue official said that improved weather and sea conditions in the morning made it easier for rescuers to continue searching for the missing.

As of the morning of July 3, 29 people have been rescued, four more have died.

Photo: EPA / Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency