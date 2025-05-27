Fico reacts to Merz's statement on the need to put pressure on Slovakia and Hungary

Robert Fico (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/EPA)

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico called unacceptable the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who considers it necessary to put pressure on Budapest and Bratislava. The Slovak prime minister posted his response on the social network Facebook.

"Slovakia is not a small student that needs to be taught. Slovakia's sovereign position does not stem from vanity, but is based on our national and state interests," Fico said .

He emphasized that "the policy of the only correct binding views is a denial of sovereignty and democracy".

"If you listen to these aggressive remarks, I have the impression that we are not entering good times. The words of the German Chancellor are absolutely unacceptable in today's Europe," added the Slovak Prime Minister.

He asked whether there would be a punishment if Bratislava did not listen. At the same time, Fico noted that this is not the way "to unity and cooperation".

The politician expressed hope that the parties will be able to clarify this issue and said that this style of communication is counterproductive.

on May 26, Merz announced his intention to increase pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which have pro-Russian positions.