Israeli government supports the candidacy of the American president for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that the President of the United States Donald Trump will receive the country's Peace Prize. His words are quoted by the TV channel CNN.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced during a visit to the United States that Trump would receive the Israeli Peace Prize, the first time the country's highest civilian honor has been awarded to a person who does not have Israeli citizenship.

"President Trump broke so many conventions to surprise people, so we decided to break one of the conventions or create a new one," Netanyahu said.

He added that citizens appreciate what Trump has done to help Israel and to fight together against terrorists.

The US President called the award "really unexpected and very valuable".

An unnamed Israeli official told CNN that Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kish joined Trump and Netanyahu on the phone to inform them of the award. The American president hinted that he would consider attending the ceremony, which is held annually on Israel's Independence Day.

The Israel Prize is Israel's highest civilian award, given for achievements in science, humanities, the arts and other fields. The Peace Prize, which the government decided to award to Trump, has never been awarded before. The Israel Prize has also never been awarded to a person who is not a citizen or resident of Israel.

In July 2025, Kish amended the rules of the prize to allow it to be awarded to a foreign citizen for the first time.

The Netanyahu government also supports Trump's candidacy for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

In June, the government of Pakistan recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

On July 8, Netanyahu put forward of the American president for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nobel Prize peace Prize in 2025 was awarded to the leader of the Venezuelan opposition.