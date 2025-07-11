France has announced "extremely worrying" Russian activity underwater and in space

The head of the French General Staff considers the Kremlin a constant threat

Thierry Burckhardt (Photo: Mohammed Badra/EPA)

Russia's activity in the North Atlantic and in space is causing great concern and anxiety. This was stated at a briefing by the Chief of Staff of the French Defence General Staff, Thierry Burckhardt. transmits Politician.

Burkard called the Kremlin a "constant threat" to France.

According to him, Russian submarines regularly enter the North Atlantic and then sometimes appear in the Mediterranean Sea to "monitor areas that are important to France."

"Russia's underwater activity is causing extreme concern and alarm," he said.

Burckhardt also stated that Russian satellites are used for spying or interfering with the operation of French equipment.

He added that there are signs indicating Moscow's desire to militarize space using specialized satellites.

"This would be unlawful under the laws pertaining to the demilitarization of space," he said.