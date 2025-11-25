French police detain the last suspect in the Louvre robbery

Four people are taken into custody in the case of the October 19 Louvre robbery

Louvre (Photo: Yoan Valat / EPA)

The Paris anti-gang unit on Tuesday morning arrested a man suspected of being a member of the criminal group that stole jewelry from the Louvre on October 19. This was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien.

After a month of discreet pursuit and surveillance, the last suspect in the Louvre robbery was arrested.

According to media reports, the fourth man was arrested on the morning of November 25 in Paris by investigators from the Anti-Gang Unit (BRB) of the Paris Prefecture Judicial Police Department on the basis of a warrant issued by investigating judges.

He was taken into custody at the Paris police headquarters, in particular for "organized robbery" and "criminal conspiracy". The individual is already known to the police and is believed to be linked to three other men who have already been charged and detained in connection with the case.

Investigators are currently still looking for the stolen jewelry, and the investigation is identifying the customers of this robbery.

on October 19, four people disguised as museum employees broke into the Louvre. Having opened the showcases in the Apollo Gallery, they stole a total of nine pieces of jewelry one of them, the crown of Empress Eugenie (wife of Napoleon III), encrusted with 1354 diamonds, was lost during the escape.

Damages from the Louvre robbery is estimated at 88 million euros however, France will not receive payments for the stolen jewelry because they were not insured.

After the theft, part of the jewelry collection was transported from the Louvre to the Bank of France's underground vault.