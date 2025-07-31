Berlin supports Israel in the war with Hamas, but demands that it refrain from escalation

Johann Wädiful (Photo: Instagram of the diplomat)

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wädiful warned Israel against further escalation in Gaza and the West Bank. The head of the German diplomatic service made this statement to reporters on the eve of his planned visit to Jerusalem, according to reports. Bloomberg and Spiegel.

Wadeful stressed that Israel must ensure "immediate, comprehensive and sustainable relief from the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip."

"The deaths and suffering in Gaza have reached an unimaginable scale," the minister stressed.

The diplomat stated that Germany will continue to support Israel in the war against Hamas in order to free the hostages and eliminate the threat to the Jewish state posed by the group.

At the same time, Wafdool warned Israel against further escalation in the Palestinian territories.

"Germany will be forced to react to the unilateral steps [of Israel]," he said.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that Germany, unlike France and Great Britain, is not currently considering the issue of recognizing Palestine, but is ready to do so in the future after the parties agree on a solution for the creation of two states.

"For Germany, recognizing a Palestinian state will most likely be the end of the process," he said.