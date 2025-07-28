Houthis threaten to intensify attacks on shipping due to the war in Gaza

The group's statement applies to all ships, including American ones

Houthis (Illustrative photo: Yahya Arhab/EPA)

Houthi rebels have vowed to intensify attacks on ships belonging to any company that cooperates with Israeli ports until the war in Gaza ends. This was announced in a televised address by the group's spokesman, Yahya Saree. transmits Bloomberg.

"The ships will be attacked anywhere within the reach of our armed forces," Sari said.

A representative of the Iranian-backed group reiterated that "all military operations will be immediately stopped after the cessation of aggression against Gaza and the lifting of the blockade."

Earlier this month The Houthis sank a ship in the Red Sea. Two cargo ships were attacked. Three crew members were killed in the attack. These were the first Houthi attacks on merchant ships since November 2024.

Maritime trade traffic has decreased by approximately 70% since the Houthis began attacking ships in the area in 2023.