In the US, an unknown man broke windows in Vance's house: he was detained

Cincinnati police arrest a man who damaged the property of the US Vice President

A man is taken into custody in the United States on suspicion of having damaged the house of the Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance. This was reported by the channel ABC News with reference to the US Secret Service.

The man was taken into custody after allegedly causing damage to property, including breaking windows at Vance's home in Ohio. Just after midnight, he was physically detained by Secret Service officers and then arrested by Cincinnati police.

"The residence was empty at the time of the incident, and the vice president and his family were not in Ohio," the Secret Service said.

Vance and his wife Usha bought the house for about $1.4 million in 2018.

According to the channel CNN the U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in the process of considering whether to file charges.

Authorities are investigating whether a person was targeting Vance or his family, an unnamed federal law enforcement official told the media. So far, there is no information that this person entered the vice president's home.