Internet cut off and flights canceled in Iran amid protests

Ali Khamenei (Photo: Handout/EPA)

On Friday, January 9, Iran found itself virtually cut off from the outside world after the authorities shut down the Internet to suppress mass protests. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Phone calls to the country were unavailable, flights were canceled, and Iranian news sites were updated only periodically. Iran blocked the Internet at night. Reuters reporters trying to call the country from abroad were unable to do so on Friday. According to the Dubai airport website, at least six flights between Dubai and Iranian cities scheduled for Friday were canceled.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused the protesters of acting on behalf of the US president Donald Trumpsaying that the rioters were attacking state property. He warned that Tehran would not tolerate people acting as "mercenaries for foreigners."

"Last night in Tehran, a group of vandals and rioters came and destroyed a building that belonged to the state, to the people themselves, just to please the president of the United States," Khamenei said, calling on Trump to "run his country."

The protests, which began in late December due to soaring inflation in Iran, have grown into the largest in three years: unrest has been reported in all provinces, and human rights organizations have reported dozens of deaths.

Iran's disparate opposition called for more protests on Friday, and Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the late Shah, wrote to Iranians on social media: "The eyes of the world are on you. Take to the streets."

Trump, who bombed Iran last summer and who warned Tehran that he could come to the aid of the protesters, said on Friday that he would not meet with Pahlavi and was "not sure it would be appropriate" to support him.

At the same time, Iran's state television has been publishing videos of fires during the protests, with vehicles, bank branches, and subway stations burning. A local journalist compared it to a war zone.

The agency writes that Iran has suppressed much larger-scale unrest in the past, but now faces a more serious economic situation and growing international pressure as global sanctions over its nuclear program have been reimposed since September. On Friday, an unnamed French diplomat said that Iran should show maximum restraint towards the protesters.