Interpol arrests 20 suspects in child porn distribution in 12 countries

Among those arrested are medical workers and teachers.

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The international criminal police organization Interpol announced the arrest of 20 people in Europe, the United States and Latin America during a cross-border operation in 12 countries aimed at combating the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The operation was initiated by Spain in late 2024, when the country's police discovered chat rooms where images of child sexual exploitation were being distributed.

According to Interpol, Spanish authorities have arrested seven suspects, including a medical worker and a teacher.

A medical professional allegedly paid minors in Eastern Europe for explicit images, while a teacher is suspected of storing and distributing child sexual abuse material through various online platforms.

Seven Latin American countries were also involved in the operation, where 10 suspects were arrested, including a teacher in Panama.

The remaining suspects were arrested in other parts of Europe and the United States.

During the searches, desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and other digital storage devices were seized from the suspects. Police are identifying others involved in the distribution of child pornography.