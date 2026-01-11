Iran protests: at least 116 dead, authorities threaten US and Israel – Independent

It is difficult to establish the exact number of victims due to the lack of internet and communication

Protests in Iran (Video screenshot)

The death toll in the protests in Iran has risen to 116, and about 2,600 people have been detained. About reported The Independent with reference to the American news agency Human Rights Activists.

Due to the disconnection of the Internet and telephone communications in Iran, it is difficult to assess the scale of the demonstrations from abroad. There are fears abroad that the information blockade will push hardliners in the Iranian security services to "bloody repression."

President of the United States Donald Trump expressed support for the to the protesters, declaring Iran's "freedom" and that "the United States is ready to "help". At the same time, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf said that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" in case of a US strike on the Islamic Republic.

"We do not consider ourselves limited to responding after the attack and will act on the basis of any objective signs of a threat," he said.

Qalibaf added that the people of Iran should be aware of the authorities' intention to treat them in the "most severe manner" and punish those who are arrested.