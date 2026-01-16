Iranians demand democracy, equality and abolition of death penalty – NCRI representative

The protesters in Iran have a 10-point plan that outlines their demands to the government

Protests in Iran (Photo: EPA/LINA SELG)

The Iranians have a 10-point plan that outlines their goals for the protests, which have been going on for 20 days as of January 16. About this in interview LIGA.net said Sarvnaz Chitsaz, head of the Women's Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

According to her, the people of Iran during the rallies rely solely on themselves, on organized resistance and rebellious youth. They are not counting on a "savior from abroad" or the return from exile of a "prince on a white horse" – they are marching in the streets "Death to the oppressor, whether it is the Shah or the leader!"

According to Chitsaz, this slogan rejects the current theocracy and a return to monarchy.

"Iranians want a democratic republic elected in free elections. Separation of religion and state. The 10-point plan formulated by NCRI President Maryam Rajavi outlines these aspirations: gender equality, minority rights, abolition of the death penalty, nuclear-free status, peace with the world," she said.

At the same time, the people of Iran want their struggle to be recognized by the world. They are not counting on military intervention, but on political and moral support, on economic pressure on the current regime. The Iranians also want the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be recognized as a terrorist organization and sanctions imposed against them.