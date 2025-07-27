Israel to pause military operations in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered

The pause will be valid in certain areas and at certain hours, the IDF said

The war in the Gaza Strip (Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER)

On July 27, Israel will announce a tactical pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid. This was reported by and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The local pause will be announced at 10:00 and will last until 20:00. It is noted that it will be in effect daily in areas where the IDF does not conduct operations: Al-Mawassi, Deir el-Balah and Gaza City, until further notice.

The IDF noted that the decision was agreed with the United Nations and other international organizations.

In addition, from 06:00 to 23:00, certain safe routes will be permanently open for the safe passage of UN humanitarian convoys transporting food and medicine to Gazans.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to support humanitarian efforts, as well as ongoing maneuvers and offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in order to protect Israeli civilians. The army stands ready to expand these activities as necessary," the statement said .

Tactical pause zones are highlighted in white (Illustration: IDF)