George Maloney (Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EPA)

Prime Minister of Italy George Maloney believes that Europe should establish a dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, which is a turning point in its foreign policy and is in line with recent statements by the French president Emmanuel Macron. The head of the Italian government was quoted by the agency Bloomberg.

"I think Macron is right, it's time for Europe to talk to Russia," Maloney said at a briefing on January 9.

She also warned that such steps would bring only a "limited" contribution and would work in favor of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinif they are done "partially and haphazardly".

"The last thing I want to do is to do Putin a favor," she added.

Last month, Macron said that Europeans should resume direct dialogue with Russia if a sustainable peace is not reached with US mediation.

Earlier this week, the United States and Kyiv's other allies reached an agreement on a security assurance deal. At the same time, Europe is increasingly bearing the burden of financial support for Ukraine after the return of Donald Trump for the US presidency last year.

Maloney's government has sent at least $2.9 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including air defense systems. However, the presence of a Russia-friendly ally in her coalition in the person of League party leader Matteo Salvini has made her messages on Ukraine sometimes contradictory.

For months, Salvini had been urging Italy to stop sending aid to Ukraine. Maloney resisted.