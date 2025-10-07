Antonio Tajani presented a proposal for an "Olympic truce" for all wars

Antonio Tajani (Photo: Alessandro Di Meo/EPA)

Italy will seek to achieve a global truce for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This was announced on the sidelines of the conference Italy – Latin America and the Caribbean in Rome by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Antonio Tajani, reports ANSA.

"We must be fighters for peace," said Tayani.

The Italian foreign minister added that Rome supports the US plan for Gaza and recalled the words of Pope Leo XIV that "we must never lose hope for peace".

"Rome and Italy are increasingly becoming a crossroads for peace, development and growth. In connection with the Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, we are presenting a proposal to the UN for an "Olympic truce" for all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East," the Italian Foreign Minister continued.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy on February 6-22.

The 2024 Summer Olympics took place in France. At that time, Paris refused to allow some Russian journalists to cover the Olympics "out of caution".

On July 23, 2024, the French Interior Ministry said that about 1000 people suspected of espionage were not allowed to the Olympics.