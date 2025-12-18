"It's just warmongering". Maduro responds to Trump's words about "stolen" resources

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: ERA)

The dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro stated that the statement of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump about oil, land, and other assets allegedly stolen by Venezuela allegedly reveal the true motives of US policy toward the South American country. About this writes CNN.

According to Maduro, these statements allegedly indicate the US desire to change the government in Venezuela, as well as to gain control over its territory and natural resources. He emphasized that Washington had previously explained the buildup of naval forces near Venezuela as a way to combat drug trafficking.

"It's just war-mongering and colonialism, and we've talked about it so many times, and now everyone sees the truth. The truth is out," Maduro said.

He also said that the US goal in Venezuela is "regime change to impose a puppet government that will not last 47 hours, that will hand over the Constitution, sovereignty and all the wealth, turning Venezuela into a colony." According to Maduro, this "will never happen."

On the eve of the U.S introduced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports. Trump accused the "illegal regime" of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro of using oil from "stolen oil fields" to finance "terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking."