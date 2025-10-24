Japan scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers fly overhead

The Prime Minister of Japan (Photo: Franck Robichon/EPA)

On Friday, October 24, Japan sent fighter jets into the air to monitor Russian warplanes that approached its coast. This was reported by Reuters.

Russian planes, including strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew near the border of Japanese airspace along the coast.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state confirmed that its Tu-95 bombers were escorted by aircraft from another country during an allegedly routine patrol flight over neutral waters.

The incident occurred a few hours before Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her first speech to parliament after taking office, promised to accelerate the defense buildup. Takaichi said that the military activity of Russia, as well as China and North Korea, is a "serious concern".

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has published a map showing the flight path of Russian aircraft on the West Coast over the Sea of Japan. It says that two Tu-95 bombers were accompanied by two Su-35 fighters and initially flew toward the Japanese island of Sado, and then turned north.

"Russia is conducting military operations around our country every day, while simultaneously invading Ukraine – this is the reality," commented Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.