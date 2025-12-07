Kilauea volcano in Hawaii spewed lava and ash fountains 100 floors high – video

The volcano spews lava from three sources at once, which is considered a rare phenomenon

Kilauea volcano (Photo: USGS)

In Hawaii, the Kilauea volcano spewed lava fountains from three magma vents at once. This is the 38th case of volcanic activity since December 2024, said Hawaiian Volcanological Observatory of the US Geological Survey.

It is noted that eruptions from three points at once are quite rare. It began on December 6 at 08:45 local time (20:45 Kyiv time) in the closed territory of the Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

As of 20:40 Hawaii time (08:40 December 7, Kyiv time), the eruptions continued. The height of the lava and ash fountains in the southern crater is approximately 370 meters, which is equal to 100 floors of a residential building, and the fountains of the northern crater have dropped to about 150 meters.

Hot lava and pumice from the southern crater destroyed the site with the V3 streaming camera in the closed area. It is noted that the volcano has already erupted at least 38 times, marking one of its most active periods in recent decades.

The volcano's summit dropped by about 9.5 microradians in one hour and 45 minutes.

"The rapid drop in slope and very high flow intensity from both sources suggest that this may be another relatively short episode lasting less than six to eight hours, similar to the 37th eruption episode," the volcanic observatory noted.

