Latvia reconsiders support for Ukrainians, some benefits to be canceled

Ukrainian refugees (Photo: Depositphotos)

Latvia plans to cancel some benefits for Ukrainian refugees. Members of the Saeima adopted in the final reading amendments to the law that provide for the refusal of assistance in employment or in case of starting self-employment. About reports Delfi.

The Latvian government had allocated €65 million to implement the 2025 support plan, and less than €40 million is envisaged for 2026. Given this reduction in funding, the range of support and services provided to Ukrainians will be reviewed.

Currently, the state provides Ukrainians with a one-time allowance of one minimum monthly salary upon first employment or starting self-employment. Extension of this support is considered irrelevant, as Ukrainians are already integrated into the country's labor market and can use other publicly available employment support mechanisms.

At the same time, Ukrainians retain the right to access the services of the State Employment Agency on an equal footing with Latvian citizens.

From now on, Ukrainians will have the same rights and scope of discounts for travel and baggage on subsidized regional routes as all other categories of passengers in Latvia. The state will also no longer cover the costs of registering their animals and fulfilling mandatory veterinary requirements.

At the same time, Ukrainians will no longer be exempted from patient co-payments when receiving medical services. At the same time, they retain the right to public healthcare services on an equal footing with persons insured in the compulsory state health insurance system of Latvia.