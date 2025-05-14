Lightning strikes zoo in France, injuring 13 people

Among the injured are four children, one woman is in critical condition.

Victims of a lightning strike in France (Photo: @Pompiers_13)

In France, lightning struck the territory of a zoo where visitors were at the time. Thirteen people were injured, including four children. One woman is in critical condition. This is reported by Le Figaro.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Kyiv time) at the Barben Zoo near the town of Salon-de-Provence in the south of the country.

According to the publication, the lightning struck "on a flat, open area." The impact caused a fire.

The worst-hit woman, a woman of "German origin" who was visiting the zoo with her sister and two children, is in critical condition.

Another 12 people received moderate injuries.

No animals were harmed during the incident and no infrastructure was damaged.

According to the publication, on Thursday, May 15, an emergency psychological care department will be created for zoo staff.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône department, which includes Salon-de-Provence, an orange level of danger was declared on Wednesday, May 14, due to thunderstorms.