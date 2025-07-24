Lukashenko and more than 250 other people received an indefinite ban on entry to Estonia

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/EPA)

The Estonian government has decided to make sanctions against Belarus indefinite by extending the ban on entry for key representatives of the Belarusian regime to the country. This was reported by the broadcaster ERR.

The initiative was introduced by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna, who emphasized that the human rights situation in Belarus remains unchanged, and Minsk's support for Russian aggression against Ukraine only increases the need for pressure.

"For almost five years after the introduction of sanctions, there have been no positive changes in Belarus. We cannot turn a blind eye to the ongoing repressions, so sanctions should be maintained without any time limit," said the head of Estonian diplomacy.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes 273 people, including high-ranking officials, judges, security officials, propagandists, and those close to the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko himself, who is not considered a legitimate head of state by Estonia or a number of other EU countries, is also under sanctions.

The sanctions were first imposed by Estonia in 2020 amid large-scale protests after the presidential election in Belarus. Previously, they were extended several times and had a specific duration.