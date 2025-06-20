Estonia builds trenches and bunkers on the border with Russia

Construction on the Estonian border (Photo: x.com/MoD_Estonia)

Estonia has begun construction of trenches and bunkers on the border with Russia as part of the Baltic Defense Line. This was reported by ERR and of the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Anti-tank ditches are being dug on the country's southeastern border, and 28 bunkers and dozens of warehouses are planned to be built by the end of 2025. Ditches are being dug between the fence and border posts.

"In this case, the anti-tank ditch stops the enemy – it slows down their actions, and if they break through, it will be a very good target for our weapons. The ditch is four meters wide and three meters deep," said Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasiev, commander of the Defense Forces division's demining unit .

It is emphasized that the ditches are being dug on both state and private or municipal land. This is the first test section of the Baltic Defense Line. It is planned to invest 4.4 million euros this year.

The defense line is being built in accordance with the analysis and needs of the Defense Forces. In peacetime, it will be a part of the border security infrastructure.