Head of the Estonian Defense Ministry: After the war in Ukraine ends, the danger from Russia will increase

Hano Pevkur (Photo: x.com/HPevkur)

Estonia sees Russia as a threat that may redirect its forces after a full-scale war against Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur in an interview with Bild.

According to him, Russia plans to increase the number of troops to 1.5 million. Moscow is also reinforcing military formations near the Baltic states, bringing in new equipment, tanks and combat helicopters.

"We understand that about 800,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine will not just return home and live on 200 euros a month. They will most likely continue to be paid by the Russian army. Now they receive 2000-3000 euros per month. This means that the threat to us will increase when the fighting in Ukraine stops," Pevkur said .

Amid fears of an attack from Russia, Estonia has increased military spending and is rearming. According to the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry, the country is one of the most prepared in NATO, with an army of 44,000 and compulsory military service. Estonia can assemble forces in less than 48 hours, Pevkur said .

"I know of few countries that can mobilize so many forces so quickly. Moreover, we now have 32 allies and together we have much more firepower than the Russians," said the Estonian minister .

He emphasized that Europe had long hoped that Russia would become a "normal, democratic country" after the collapse of the USSR. But since the 2000s, Pevkur said, Russia has been attacking its neighbors every six to eight years: Georgia, Crimea in 2014, and a full-scale war in 2022.