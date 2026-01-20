Macron in Davos announces "a shift to a world without rules"

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

The world is experiencing a departure from the rules and international law, said the President of France Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum in Davos. His words are quoted by the agency Reuters.

"This is a shift to a world without rules, where international law is trampled on and where the only law that seems to matter is the law of the strongest," the French president said.

He added that "imperial ambitions" were resurfacing. At the same time, Macron did not specify who he was referring to.