Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Michel Euler/EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron criticized the US presidential administration Donald Trump for ignoring the global rules-based order after the overthrow of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and encroachment on Greenland. His words are quoted by the newspaper Politico.

"The United States is an established power that is gradually turning away from some of its allies and freeing itself from the international rules it used to promote," Macron said in his annual foreign policy speech.

In his speech, the French president mentioned the world powers that seek to divide the world into spheres of influence, with the United States dominating the Western Hemisphere.

"We are developing in a world of great powers where there is a real temptation to divide the world. What has happened in the last few months, and sometimes in the last few days, does not diminish this assessment," Macron added.

Initially, the French president was criticized for his mild reaction to Maduro's ouster. He wrote that Venezuela "can only rejoice" at his departure, without mentioning whether this method violated international law.

In his speech on Thursday, Macron accused the United States of violating trade rules and "some security elements."

The French president did not mention Venezuela or Greenland specifically, although both countries are major concerns for Paris, which is helping to develop a European response to Trump's threats against the self-governing Danish territory.

On December 5, 2025, it was reported that in updated strategy Washington considers the cessation of hostilities in Russia's war against Ukraine to be its most important interest in Europe. At the same time, it does not call Russia the aggressor.

Bloomberg's analysis says that Trump's new strategy criticizes US allies, not enemies. In particular, it does not mention the DPRK and Venezuela.