Merz believes that the new US national security strategy has "unacceptable" points for Europe

German Chancellor says he was not surprised by the US strategy "in essence"

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that some parts of the US national security strategy are "unacceptable" from a European perspective. He expressed this opinion during a visit to the Rhineland-Palatinate, to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Mertz said he was not surprised by the strategy "essentially," linking it to the US vice president's Munich speech J.D. Vance earlier this year.

"Something is understandable, something can be explained, something is unacceptable to us from the point of view of Europe," the German chancellor said.

Merz emphasized that "Americans do not need to try to save democracy in Europe."

But he said the document confirms his view that the European Union should "become much more independent of the United States in terms of security policy."

The politician also suggested that the US President Donald Trump may visit Germany in 2026, and the invitation will be accepted "with great enthusiasm," but the date has not yet been determined.