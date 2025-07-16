Migrants throw Molotov cocktail at Polish patrol on the border with Belarus – video

The border (Photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

On Tuesday, July 15, migrants threw a Molotov cocktail at Polish border guards on the border with Belarus. This was reported by the media RMF 24.

National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the situation at the border was becoming increasingly dangerous for Polish officers. As a result, the legislation was amended.

The provisions of the law on supporting the activities of soldiers and officers, prepared by the Ministry of Defense, will come into force in the fall of 2024. Its main goal is to increase the safety of those serving at the border.

"The aggression on the eastern border is escalating. Soldiers are attacked not only with stones, but also with bottles filled with flammable liquid. Each such attack is an attack on the Polish state. That is why we have changed the law – soldiers now have clear rules for the use of weapons and full legal protection," said Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The details of the attack on border guards with a Molotov cocktail were revealed by the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Jacek Dobrzyński. According to him, the incident occurred near the village of Cheremkhy at about 22:00 on Tuesday.

"A hail of stones fell on the defenders of our border, and one of the attackers threw a Molotov cocktail at them. The thrown bottle scattered on the road, and the spilled liquid caught fire. Fortunately, no one was injured," Dobzhynsky wrote .

He posted the video and added that the incident could not have happened without the knowledge and consent of the Belarusian services.

Wczoraj at 22:00 on the Polish-Białoruska granicy niedaleko Czeremchy, funkcjonariusze Straży Granicznej and żołnierze zostali zaatakowani przez osoby przebywające po drugiej stronie zapory. On obrońców naszej granicy posypal się grad kamieni, a jeden



z atakujących cisnął w... pic.twitter.com/wiLs0h649n - Jacek Dobrzyński (@JacekDobrzyński) July 16, 2025

The information about the attack was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Border Guard, Lieutenant Colonel Andrzej Juzwiak. The officer noted that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of attempts to illegally cross the border between Poland and Belarus.

Almost 220 such incidents have been recorded in the last 24 hours, and more than 17,000 cases since the beginning of this year.