More than 50 people were beaten up in Berlin, one man died

Police believe the incident was the result of a conflict between "criminal groups"

Illustrative photo: Jürgen Ritter/Imago Images

More than 50 people were involved in a fight near a train station in the Gesundbrunnen district of Berlin, resulting in one death. This was reported... reported the police of the German capital.

The clash occurred around 9:00 PM on Bastianstrasse.

According to law enforcement, between 40 and 60 people were involved in the collision.

"The people involved in the fight obviously didn't know each other personally, but were members of 'certain criminal groups'," the police spokesman said.

A 30-year-old man was fatally injured during the fight. He died in the hospital, apparently from a stab wound.

According to the police, a shooting occurred in the same area nearby an hour before the mass brawl began.

It is known that one man shot another. The injured man was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. Police are searching for the attacker.

"The identities of the two men are unknown. Police are currently investigating whether the two incidents are related," a Berlin police spokesman said.