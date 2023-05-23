There should be no ‘Chinese’, ‘Vatican’, other peace plans, Ukraine says

A peace plan for Ukraine should be Ukrainian only and not ‘Chinese’, ‘Brazilian’, ‘Vatican’ or someone else, a presidential aide said.

"There can be no 'Brazilian plan' for peace in Ukraine, no 'Chinese plan', no 'African plan', no 'Vatican plan'," Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the presidential office of Ukraine, told Radio Svoboda in an interview.

"Since the war is taking place on Ukrainian territory, the peace formula should be Ukrainian only," he stressed.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is open to any peace proposals, which "have already been heard many times," Mr Zhovkva said.

If Ukraine finds the proposals from the mediators acceptable, he added, they should be included in Ukraine’s peace formula one way or another.

A number of countries have offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in an attempt to bring closer the end of the full-scale war, which has become one of the greatest challenges to global security.

China put forward its set of principles aimed at ironing out differences between Kyiv and Moscow in February, and recently sent an envoy to European countries, including Ukraine and Russia.

Brazil, Vatican, and a group of African countries are also working out similar initiatives, which so far have not brought out any tangible results.

