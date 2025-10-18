No Kings. Rallies against Trump's policies take place in the US – video

About 2600 actions against the current president's policies are planned for October 18 in the United States

A protest (Photo: John G. Mabanglo/EPA)

On Saturday, October 18, about 2,600 different actions will be held in the United States and abroad against the policies of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters.

The "No Kings" protests are a mass mobilization against Trump's policies on immigration, education, and security, which organizers say are pushing the country toward autocracy.

The protests – both large and small, in cities, suburbs and small towns across the U.S. – follow massive demonstrations in June and reflect the frustration of opponents of the program, which Trump has begun to implement with unprecedented speed since taking office in January.

Saturday's rallies began outside the United States: several hundred protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in London, and about a hundred more demonstrated in Madrid and Barcelona.

On Saturday morning in Northern Virginia, many protesters walked on overpasses across roads leading to Washington, and several hundred people gathered in a circle near Arlington National Cemetery, not far from where Trump is considering building an arch across the bridge from the Lincoln Memorial.

"There is nothing more American than to say: 'We have no kings' and exercise your right to peaceful protest," said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the progressive organization Indivisible, which is the main organizer of the event.

She added that more than 300 civil society organizations took part in organizing Saturday's marches.

Trump has said very little about Saturday's protests. But in an interview with Fox Business that aired on Friday, he said: "They call me a king – I am not a king.".

The media writes that protests have already begun in New York, Washington and Chicago. Demonstrators in the US capital are expected to march down Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday at noon. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and others will speak.

HAPPENING NOW: No Kings Day is officially underway! Hundreds have gathered outside the US embassy in London to protest against the fascist Trump regime (Video: bruceh2299) pic.twitter.com/GDZjBVfMVy - Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 18, 2025

No Kings in Times Square NYC! Millions of people across the country are showing up to give Donald Trump the middle finger. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/MvSIgopUBR - Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 18, 2025