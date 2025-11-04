North Korea fires 10 missiles during Pentagon chief's visit to the region

The missile launch took place an hour before Pentagon chief Pete Haggett visited a camp near the demilitarized zone

Pete Hagseth (Photo: ERA / Hasnoor Hussain)

North Korea fired about 10 artillery shells from a multiple launch rocket system toward the waters of the Yellow Sea an hour before Pentagon Secretary Pete Hagesse visited the demilitarized zone separating the North and South of the Korean Peninsula. This was reported by news agency Yonhap with reference to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea.

The DPRK launched missiles towards the northern part of the Yellow Sea at about 16:00 on November 3 (about 9:00 Kyiv time). Weapons test is currently being analyzed.

The launch took place less than an hour before Ghegseth arrived with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-bak at Camp Boniface. It is located near the demilitarized zone and serves as a key security and support point in the Joint Security Zone.

"While North Korea's multiple launch rocket launches do not violate UN Security Council resolutions, its 240-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems make Seoul and surrounding areas a target," the statement said .