Poland has extended border controls with Germany and Lithuania until October 4

The Polish government's order has already been sent to the European Commission

Illustrative photo: Polish Border Guard Service

Poland has decided to extend border controls with Germany and Lithuania as part of its fight against illegal migration. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, at a briefing. reports RAR.

The government decree on extending temporary border controls for two months has already been published and submitted to the European Commission for notification.

"Our European partners fully understand this, as the decision aims to close the migration route that has now reopened through Lithuania and Latvia," Kerwinsky noted.

The minister announced that the restrictions will be in effect until October 4.

"In September, we will decide what next steps will be taken in this regard, based on data from the border service, the military, and the police," he said.