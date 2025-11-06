Poland launches military training program: wants to train 400,000 people in 2026

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called the new program "the largest military exercises in the history of Poland"

Polish soldiers (Photo: Jakub Kaczmarczyk/EPA)

On Thursday, November 6, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a new military training program, which will train at least 400,000 people in 2026. This was reported by Reuters.

Influenced by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland now spends more of its GDP on defense than any other NATO member. It has grown to become the Alliance's third-largest army, with 216,000 troops, and plans to expand its armed forces by almost a third over the next decade.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called the new program "the largest military exercise in the history of Poland." It will be voluntary and open to all citizens – from schoolchildren to working adults, company representatives and pensioners.

The program will include a basic security course, survival training, medical training and cyber hygiene classes.

"In November and December alone, we will train about 20,000 people as part of individual training, but the total number of all forms of training will be about 100,000 people," said Cezary Tomczyk, Poland's Deputy Defense Minister .

Tomczyk added that the Defense Ministry plans to train approximately 400,000 people next year "individually, in groups, as part of the Education with the Army program, training of reservists and voluntary compulsory military service.".

Poland's Chief of the General Staff Wieslaw Kukula said the program has two main goals: to strengthen the resilience of citizens and communities, and to increase the availability, readiness and capabilities of reservists.