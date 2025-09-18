Poland starts inspecting thousands of bomb shelters

Out of the 4,000 planned inspections, 2,000 were carried out. Half of the shelters were found to be suitable

Poland is inspecting shelters and protective structures after an incident involving the violation of airspace by Russian drones on September 10. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration of the country.

As of September 12, the ministry had initiated nearly 4,000 inspections. The State Fire Service and the District Building Inspectorate of Poland have conducted more than 2000 inspections of buildings that can perform protective functions for the population.

According to the results of inspections, more than 1,000 shelters meet the requirements and can be used as shelters in emergency situations.

The ministry noted that collective protection facilities in Poland are divided into temporary shelter sites and protective structures. And the latter are further divided into shelters and shelters.

Poland's Public Protection and Civil Defense Program (OLiOC) for 2025-2026 provides for the allocation of almost PLN 5 billion ($1.5 billion) in funding. The funds are intended for the reconstruction and modernization of old shelters and the construction of new ones, as well as for the development of warning and communication systems.

Investment priorities include areas covered by the Eastern Shield program and settlements in "particularly vulnerable areas".

The ministry noted that this amount was allocated for the first time in the modern history of Poland.