Increased activity of Belarusian and Russian drones was recorded in Poland at night
On the night of September 18, Polish border guards recorded an increase in the activity of Belarusian and Russian drones. They attempted to violate the country's airspace, said Polish Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kierwinski, reports RMF 24.
At the conference, the minister was asked when to expect the border crossings with Belarus to reopen. He reminded them that it was closed not for the duration of the Russian-Belarusian West 2025 exercise, but because of it. But the checkpoints will be opened only when there is one hundred percent certainty that there are no threats or provocations.
"Last night, border guards spotted increased activity of Belarusian and Russian drones trying to cross Polish airspace. Obviously, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border remains extremely tense. If we receive information from the services that everything is becoming safe, we will open the border," Kerwinski said .
Poland completely closed the border with Belarus on the night of September 11-12 – all six border crossings are closed in both directions.
- On the same day, Germany began patrolling Poland's airspace because of Russian drones that flew in on September 10.
- On September 17, it was reported that another Russian drone was found in the forest in Poland.
- On September 18, Polish Defense Minister announced an agreement with Ukraine in the field of drones. Also, a joint working group on unmanned aerial systems will be created.
