Increased activity of Belarusian and Russian drones was recorded in Poland at night

The border between Poland and Belarus remains closed, it will be opened only when they are sure there are no threats

On the night of September 18, Polish border guards recorded an increase in the activity of Belarusian and Russian drones. They attempted to violate the country's airspace, said Polish Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kierwinski, reports RMF 24.

At the conference, the minister was asked when to expect the border crossings with Belarus to reopen. He reminded them that it was closed not for the duration of the Russian-Belarusian West 2025 exercise, but because of it. But the checkpoints will be opened only when there is one hundred percent certainty that there are no threats or provocations.

"Last night, border guards spotted increased activity of Belarusian and Russian drones trying to cross Polish airspace. Obviously, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border remains extremely tense. If we receive information from the services that everything is becoming safe, we will open the border," Kerwinski said .

Poland completely closed the border with Belarus on the night of September 11-12 – all six border crossings are closed in both directions.