Poland to build road to Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast for faster troop movement

Maciej Duszczyk (Photo by Polish Government's press service)

In the coming months, Poland will construct a road leading to Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast to enable quicker military response to potential threats, Poland's deputy minister for migration Maciej Duszczyk told in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, Poland plans to finish building its border wall and close its border with Belarus by next summer. This step is deemed essential to curb the flow of migrants, which Warsaw views as part of Russia's hybrid warfare strategy.

Additionally, he said that Poland will soon build a new road toward the Kaliningrad Oblast. Duszczyk believes these actions will help Poland achieve near-total border security.