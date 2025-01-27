Polish FM suggests Trump "helped" Hungary back EU sanctions extension on Russia

Radosław Sikorski (Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump likely influenced Hungary's stance on extending European Union sanctions against Russia, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. His remarks were reported by Polish radio station RMF24.

On January 27, Sikorski attended an EU foreign ministers' meeting where member states approved prolonging economic restrictions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. Hungary initially blocked the decision but later withdrew its objections, which Sikorski linked to Trump's intervention.

The Polish minister said that Budapest's reversal followed Trump's public statement explicitly labeling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin an aggressor and threatening sanctions unless Moscow engages in peace negotiations.

Sikorski described this as Trump's first unambiguous stance on the issue, which he believes pressured Hungary to shift its position. "I think President Trump helped here," the Polish official stated.