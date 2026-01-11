Seoul says it has no intention of provoking the DPRK after the UAV incident

President of South Korea (Photo: Yonhap/EPA)

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's administration has assured North Korea that it does not intend to provoke Pyongyang after the drone incidents. This was reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap.

South Korea has no intention of provoking or irritating North Korea after Pyongyang again accused Seoul of drone attacks on its territory and demanded explanations.

A statement from the Office of National Security under the Presidential Administration reads: "The government reaffirms that it has no intention of provoking or irritating North Korea."

"The government will investigate the latest drone incident and immediately release its findings," the statement said, adding that efforts to reduce inter-Korean tensions and build trust should continue.

On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-uncalled on Seoul to provide a detailed explanation. Prior to that, the North Korean military said that South Korea had violated the DPRK's sovereignty by sending drones in September and January 4.

The South Korean military denies sending drones or operating the models found in North Korea, suggesting that private organizations may be behind it and promising to investigate.

September 25, 2025 Seoul said reported that the DPRK is developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear strike on the United States.

October 17, South Korea announced that it will deploy a "monster missile" by the end of the year in response to the DPRK's nuclear threats.

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, the first missile launch since the new South Korean president took office.