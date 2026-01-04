North Korea condemned the US operation in Venezuela and launched ballistic missiles

The DPRK called the US operation a violation of the UN Charter and an infringement on the country's sovereignty.

North Korea launches a missile (Photo: EPA/YONHAP)

On December 4, North Korea launched ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan. This could have been a signal to China, which is holding a meeting with the leader of South Korea. transmits Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is North Korea's first missile launch in 2026; two projectiles were reportedly fired. According to the South Korean military, the missiles fell into the waters of the East Sea.

"Our armed forces are maintaining a high state of combat readiness, closely exchanging information on North Korea's ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan, and strengthening surveillance for possible new launches," the statement said.

On January 4, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung arrived in Beijing to attend a summit with the Chinese President. by Xi Jinping.

North Korea also condemned the US operation in Venezuela, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty and a demonstration of the "brutal and criminal nature of the US." transmits North Korean television KCNA.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK strongly condemns the US act of hegemony in Venezuela as the most serious form of encroachment on sovereignty and as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, the main purpose of which is to respect sovereignty, non-interference and territorial integrity," the ministry's spokesman said.

Lim Eun-cheol, a professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies in Seoul, believes that the missile launch could be Pyongyang's signal to China to avoid closer ties with South Korea and to oppose China's position on denuclearization. reports Reuters.