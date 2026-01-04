At Least 40 People Killed in U.S. Operation in Venezuela – The New York Times

Among the dead were military and civilians, and the operation itself lasted about 2 hours and 20 minutes

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: ERA)

During the US military operation to capture the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro at least 40 people were killed in Caracas, including both civilians and soldiers. About reported The New York Times, citing an anonymous senior Venezuelan official.

According to US officials, more than 150 US aircraft were involved in the operation. They targeted air defense systems to ensure the safe landing of military helicopters with special forces.

The storming of the complex where Maduro was staying began around 2:00 am local time (about 08:00 am Kyiv time). The entire operation lasted two hours and 20 minutes.

Within hours of the capture of Maduro and his wife, the U.S. military delivered they were transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Maduro is to be prosecuted in the United States on charges related to drug and arms trafficking.