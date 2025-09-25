Seoul says DPRK is developing a missile capable of striking the United States with nuclear weapons

North Korea has not yet succeeded, but is in the final stages of developing a missile

Missile test in the DPRK (Illustrative photo: EPA/KCNA)

North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike the United States with nuclear weapons. This was stated by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, reports Reuters.

According to him, the DPRK still needs to master the technology of re-entry into the dense layers of the atmosphere. And this issue "is likely to be resolved soon." The distance between the two countries is about 8,500 km.

"For negotiations with the United States or for the sake of their own regime, they continue to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, carrying a nuclear bomb and bombing the territory of America. It seems they have not succeeded yet, but they are in the final stages," Lee said .

In 2024, the DPRK launched its largest intercontinental ballistic missile to date, the Hwasong-19. According to experts, such missiles can hit any target in the United States.

Lee believes that U.S. President Donald Trump is the only person who can become a partner with North Korea and establish a dialogue.