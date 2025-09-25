DPRK may have up to 2000 kg of highly enriched uranium – South Korean Minister of Unification Affairs

Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea probably possesses up to 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as the country has sought to significantly expand its nuclear capabilities in recent years. This was announced by South Korean Minister of Unification Affairs Jeong Dong-yong, citing expert estimates, reports the agency Yonhap.

"It is urgent to stop this. Even at this very hour, uranium centrifuges at four locations (in North Korea) are operating, probably accumulating nuclear materials," Jeong said.

He said that experts estimate that the DPRK has up to 2,000 kg of highly enriched uranium with 90% or higher. The official noted that 10-12 kg of uranium is enough to produce one bomb.

The minister believes that international sanctions can no longer force North Korea to abandon its nuclear program. Instead, he called the resumption of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington a "breakthrough" that could move the denuclearization process forward.

"It would be desirable for (North Korea-US talks) to take place as soon as possible," he added.

The resumption of talks could also help restore stalled inter-Korean ties, and the government will do "everything possible" to create conditions for talks between Pyongyang and Washington, the minister said.

His comments came days after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a recent speech to a parliamentary session reiterated the regime's interest in resuming talks with Washington, provided that a longstanding call for denuclearization is dropped. Kim, however, ruled out talks with Seoul and rejected the possibility of unification of the two Koreas.