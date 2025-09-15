North Korea responds to the US words on denuclearization: The country's nuclear status is irreversible

The DPRK said it would continue to reject such attempts and appealed to the IAEA

An intercontinental ballistic missile test in the DPRK (Photo: EPA/KCNA)

North Korea considers its nuclear status irreversible, and US statements on denuclearization pose a "serious threat". This was stated by the Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the United Nations, KCNA.

"The position of the DPRK as a nuclear-weapon state, forever enshrined in the supreme and fundamental law of the state, has become irreversible... Access to nuclear weapons plays a key and important role in ensuring global peace and stability, and is an inevitable option for reliable defense," the statement said .

North Korea called the US calls for denuclearization a "gross political provocation" and rejected them. According to the organization, such statements demonstrate hostility on the part of Washington.

The DPRK appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and said that if it is truly concerned about the international nuclear threat, it should question the "malicious actions of the United States" that allegedly grossly violate Washington's obligations to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons

"The United States is going to extremes in its nuclear threat every day, and the US-led nuclear alliance is becoming more and more desperate for confrontational measures... We will continue to resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to change the current situation of the DPRK," the statement reads.