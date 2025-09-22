Kim Jong Un announces creation of "new secret weapon"
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un announced the development of a new "powerful secret weapon". His words were reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.
"We have received a new powerful secret weapon. We have made great progress in defense science and research, which will make a great contribution to the sharp increase in the combat capabilities of our army," Kim Jong-un said.
According to the dictator, North Korea has already taken "serious steps" in building new destroyers, which is the beginning of the country's transformation into a naval power.
He also stated that "continuous strengthening of strategic nuclear forces" and improvement of conventional weapons characteristics is underway.
Separately, the dictator pointed to inter-Korean ties and emphasized that the DPRK was not going to engage in a dialogue with the Republic of Korea.
"I would like to take this opportunity to once again clarify our position on relations with the Republic of Korea. We have nothing to talk about with the Republic of Korea, we have no common business with them," the North Korean leader said.
- august 27 North Korea accused South Korea of "hypocrisy" after the country's president announced the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula together with the United States.
- on September 15, the DPRK announced that the country will never give up nuclear weapons, because it is an "inevitable option for reliable defense". Pyongyang called such US statements a "gross political provocation."
