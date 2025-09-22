Kim Jong Un announces creation of "new secret weapon"

In his speech, the North Korean dictator announced new achievements in the military sphere, including "secret weapons"

Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un announced the development of a new "powerful secret weapon". His words were reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

"We have received a new powerful secret weapon. We have made great progress in defense science and research, which will make a great contribution to the sharp increase in the combat capabilities of our army," Kim Jong-un said.

According to the dictator, North Korea has already taken "serious steps" in building new destroyers, which is the beginning of the country's transformation into a naval power.

He also stated that "continuous strengthening of strategic nuclear forces" and improvement of conventional weapons characteristics is underway.

Separately, the dictator pointed to inter-Korean ties and emphasized that the DPRK was not going to engage in a dialogue with the Republic of Korea.

"I would like to take this opportunity to once again clarify our position on relations with the Republic of Korea. We have nothing to talk about with the Republic of Korea, we have no common business with them," the North Korean leader said.