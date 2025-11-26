South Korea successfully launches Nuri rocket and places 13 satellites into orbit

The launch mission lasted 18 minutes, the rocket will later enter the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate

Rocket launch (Photo: EPA/YONHAP)

South Korea has launched a Nuri space rocket from the Naro Cosmodrome, placing 13 satellites into orbit. This is the fourth successful launch of the rocket, according to Korean Aerospace Administration і Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

the 200-ton rocket was launched from a launch site in the southern coastal village of Kohin, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, at 01:13 a.m. local time on November 27 (November 26, 18:13 a.m. Kyiv time). This was the first night launch of this rocket, which was postponed by 20 minutes due to problems with the sensor.

Approximately two minutes after launch, Nuri separated the first stage, and four minutes and 30 seconds into the flight, the second stage separated. At an altitude of 600 km, she separated the new generation medium-sized CAS500-3 satellite along with 13 cube satellites.

The launch was completed at 01:31 (18:31 Kyiv time) after 18 minutes of the mission. The rocket is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere under the influence of gravity and disintegrate during its fall. This was the first launch carried out by the country in cooperation with a private company.