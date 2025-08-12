The forest fire in Andalusia was caused by arson

The fire broke out in the mountains near the coastal town of Tarifa

Tarifa (Photo: cadizdirecto)

The forest fire that broke out on August 11 in the Sierra de la Plata mountains in the resort town of Tarifa (Andalusia) and forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 tourists, hotel staff and local residents was caused by arson. This was stated by the Minister of the Regional Government of Andalusia, Antonio Sanz. transmits EPA.

"As part of the investigation, everything points to the possibility of arson," Sans said.

The official did not provide details of the investigation, but stated that the fire in another resort town – the village of Los Caños de Médea (Andalusia), which broke out on August 12, was also caused by arson.

Currently, fires are raging in several regions of Spain, including Castile and León, Castile-La Mancha, Galicia, and Madrid. reports Associated Press.

Thousands of residents of the affected areas received evacuation orders. In Madrid, at least one man is known to have died, having suffered burns to 98% of his body.

The rapid spread of the flames is being fueled by the abnormal heat that is currently prevailing in Spain. In some places, the temperature reaches 44 degrees Celsius.