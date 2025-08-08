The German government has warned of the threat of Russian sabotage on the railway

German law enforcement agencies are searching for agents of Russian intelligence services in the country

Illustrative photo: Filip Singer/EPA

Germany's Interior Ministry has announced a threat of sabotage against the infrastructure of the national railway operator Deutsche Bahn, specifically sabotage ordered by Russia. This was announced... reports Bild.

As the agency stated in response to a request from the publication, sent after a series of arson attacks on Deutsche Bahn equipment in late July – early August, the danger to the railway has increased.

"Currently, there is an increased threat of sabotage activities or preparatory actions in Germany," the ministry said.

The ministry did not name any structures or countries that might be behind the sabotage, calling the threat "abstract."

However, Bild, citing sources in the German security service, reports that the increased threat level for the railway was announced, in part, due to "the escalation of the confrontation with Russia and Moscow's willingness to carry out acts of sabotage."

Sources told the media that law enforcement agencies are currently searching for agents who are operating within the country on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

Often these are individuals who do not work for the Russian authorities on a permanent basis, but perform one-time tasks for monetary reward.