Three sabotage incidents occurred in a row on the railway in Germany

The damage to the infrastructure has led to significant train delays and affected tens of thousands of passengers

Illustrative photo: Deutsche Bahn

The first damage was discovered on the morning of Thursday, July 31. on a stretch of road between Duisburg and Düsseldorf.

Shortly before the completion of the repair work on the evening of Friday, August 1, the repairmen discovered a second damage.

The company reported that the arson attack on the infrastructure led to significant disruptions in long-distance and regional transportation.

"Several hundred trains traveling through this section via the Ruhr area were affected. Some trains were rerouted, others terminated their service prematurely," Deutsche Bahn stated.

According to the company, tens of thousands of travelers were affected by the arson, including vacationers traveling on the road to Düsseldorf Airport.

The cable repair on the two sections was completed on August 2. In total, Deutsche Bahn workers had to replace five cables, each approximately 20 meters long.

"Following the latest test runs, the line has been reopened. Some delays in train traffic are possible after such a long interruption," the company warned.

Deutsche Bahn also reported that another cable fire occurred on the railway track near Wepau, a district of Hohenmelsungen in Saxony-Anhalt, on the evening of August 1. The freight line used for coal transport was affected.

The company reported that, according to the investigation, this cable fire was also caused by arson.

For data According to Deutsche Welle, on August 1st, a message was posted on the left-wing online platform Indymedia, in which left-wing extremists from Kommando Angry Birds, who are "against industrial systems," claimed responsibility for the incident.